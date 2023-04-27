Sports

KKR are invincible at the Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2016: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

KKR are unbeaten at Chinnaswamy since 2016 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a 21-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 36 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having lost five of their first seven games, this was a much-needed win for the Knight Riders. Interestingly, they have not lost a single game at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium since the 2016 season. Here we decode the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

KKR started well after RCB elected to field. While N Jagadeesan departed, Jason Roy (56) slammed a scintillating half-century. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana took over after KKR were reduced to 88/2. Rinku Singh and David Wiese helped KKR reach 200/5. Virat Kohli (54) powered RCB's innings but the side lost Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. ﻿Varun Chakravarthy's 3/27 restricted RCB to 179/8.

KKR's love affair with Chinnaswamy

KKR have met RCB five times at the Chinnaswamy since 2016 and emerged winners on every single occasion. Four of these victories came while chasing. No visiting team boasts a better record at this venue since 2016. Overall, KKR have won nine of the 14 IPL games here. Among visiting teams, only Mumbai Indians (MI) have as many victories at this venue.

KKR's sensational run in Bengaluru

The Andre Russell factor

Andre Russell has been instrumental to KKR's sensational run in Bengaluru. In five IPL outings here, he has accumulated 133 runs, striking at 233.33. Russell's whirlwind 48* (13 balls) helped KKR score 52 runs off the last 16 balls here in 2019. With the ball, he owns seven wickets (ER: 8.92). He returned with 2/29 in four overs in his recent outing here.

KKR's overall record over RCB

Both teams have played each other a total of 32 times in the IPL. While many matches have gone down to the wire, KKR has the edge with 18 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. Notably, two of KKR's three wins this season have come against RCB. The two-time champions claimed an emphatic 81-run win when the two sides met earlier this season.