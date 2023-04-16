Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 16, 2023, 09:15 pm 2 min read

CSK were beaten by RR in their last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Chennai Super Kings in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. RCB will look to continue the winning momentum, while CSK will look to bounce back after their defeat at home. It will be a fascinating contest between two of the most loved franchise in the tournament. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the H2H record

RCB and CSK have had many exciting clashes over the years. They faced each other 30 times in the IPL. CSK hold the edge with 19 wins, while RCB have recorded 10 victories (NR: 1). In the last meeting, RCB won by 13 runs. They batted first and posted 173/8 and CSK in response could only manage 160/8. Harshal Patel finished with 3/35.

A look at the stadium stats

The Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the fascinating clash on April 17. The pitch here is expected to favor the batters and the shorter boundaries will provide value for their shots. 8.77 is the average IPL run rate here of teams batting first. RCB have played 80 IPL matches at this venue and have won 38 times and suffered 37 defeats (1 Tied,4 NR).

Virat Kohli may complete 1,000 runs against CSK

Virat Kohli has scored 979 runs in 30 matches against CSK at an average of 39.16. He has slammed nine fifties against the franchise and needs 21 runs to complete the 1,000-run mark. Kohli only trails Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 1,029 runs against CSK. He has slammed 2,539 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 78 IPL appearances (50s: 19 100s: 3).

Dhoni is the second-highest run-scorer against RCB

MS Dhoni has smoked 838 runs in 33 matches against RCB at an average of 39.90. He is only a run behind David Warner, who leads the runs tally against RCB. He has amassed four fifties and has smashed 46 sixes and 51 fours against them. Dhoni averages 92.60 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, having scored 463 runs in 11 IPL matches (SR: 180.85).

Ravindra Jadeja has scalped the most wickets versus RCB

CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 26 wickets against RCB in 30 appearances at an average of 23.19. His economy of 7.09 is also very impressive. He is in fine form this season, having scalped six wickets in four matches at 13.83. Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match' for his 3/20 bowling figures against MI. He scalped two wickets against RR as well.