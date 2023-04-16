Sports

West Ham hold Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal 2-2: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 16, 2023, 08:42 pm 2 min read

Arsenal's title push suffered a jolt as West Ham United came from behind to hold them 2-2

Arsenal's title push suffered a jolt as West Ham United came from behind to hold them 2-2 in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Arsenal were up and running and went 2-0 ahead inside 10 minutes. However, Said Benrahama pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 33rd minute. Jarrod Bowen scored the equalizer in the 54th as Arsenal failed to restore the advantage.

Arsenal could see City cut down their lead

Arsenal's 2-2 draw means they have 74 points from 31 games this season, having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City, who after their 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday have raced to 70 points. City can now cut the lead.

How did the match pan out?

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard put Arsenal 2-0 ahead inside the opening 10 minutes at London Stadium. However, Mikel Arteta's side could not hold on to their advantage and dropped valuable points. Benrahma's penalty handed the Hammers a way back into the game before Arsenal got a spot-kick of their own, but Bukayo Saka missed. Bowen scored the equalizer next as things ended 2-2.

A second successive draw for Arsenal

For the second successive Premier League game, Arsenal went 2-0 ahead before being pegged back. Liverpool drew the game 2-2 at Anfield after Arsenal were 2-0 up in 28 minutes. And now, the Gunners threw away their lead to drop more points.

Arsenal claim these unwanted records

As per Opta, Arsenal have given up a two-goal lead in consecutive Premier League games for the first time. Meanwhile, they are only the fifth side in the competition's history to do so. Arsenal have given away a penalty in consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since September 2019 (three games in a row).

Odegaard smashes this record for the Gunners

Arsenal skipper Odegaard has scored eight goals away from home in the Premier League this season, the most ever by an Arsenal midfielder in a single season in the competition. Meanwhile, he now has 11 PL goals this season and 19 overall.