Sports

KKR's Nitish Rana clobbers his 16th IPL fifty: Key stats

KKR's Nitish Rana clobbers his 16th IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 12:11 am 2 min read

Rana smashed a ferocious 75-run knock from 41 balls versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana clobbered his 16th fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Rana smashed a ferocious 75-run knock from 41 balls versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it wasn't enough as SRH (228/4) overcame KKR (205/7) by 23 runs to win the contest at Eden Gardens. Rana has been in good touch in the last two games for KKR.

A valiant effort from Rana

Rana came to the crease when KKR were struggling at 20/3. He shared a 62-run stand alongside N Jagadeesan (36) before sharing another fifty-plus stand alongside fellow half-centurion Rinku Singh (58*). Rana fell at a crucial point of the match, hitting a full toss straight to Washington Sundar off Natarajan's bowling. Earlier, he smashed Umran Malik for 28 runs in an over.

Rana notches these numbers

Rana's knock was laced with five fours and six sixes. He enjoyed a strike rate of 182.93. Rana has raced to 2,326 IPL runs at 28.37. He registered his 16th IPL fifty. In 14 games versus SRH, Rana has raced to 495 runs at 35.35. He hammered his fourth fifty versus SRH.

Rana has 145 runs in IPL 2023

In four IPL games this season, Rana has hammered a total of 145 runs at 36.25. He also hit an important 45-run knock versus Gujarat the other night. Rana is the second-highest scorer for KKR in IPL 2023 after Rinku (156).