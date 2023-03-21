Technology

Virat Kohli spotted using an unannounced foldable phone in India

Virat Kohli spotted using an unannounced foldable phone in India

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 06:59 pm 3 min read

Is it a foldable smartphone from Vivo? Yes, it is.

Virat Kohli is using a foldable phone that is yet to debut in India. The former Indian captain has often been seen using an iPhone. A leaked video of his hotel room previously revealed that he also carries extra iPhones. However, it now appears that Kohli has switched from Apple's flagship to a foldable, which is anticipated to launch in India soon.

The cricketer is possibly using the Vivo X Fold+

Some images of Kohli's' arrival in Chennai for the third ODI have revealed that he is using a Vivo-branded foldable phone. Last year, Vivo unveiled its X Fold and X Fold+ smartphones in April and September, respectively. The cricketer is probably holding the Mountain Blue variant of the X Fold+. To recall, Kohli previously penned an endorsement deal with the Chinese tech giant.

Is Vivo planning to launch its foldable phone in India?

All eyes are on Vivo now. Given the growing popularity of foldable smartphones in India, Vivo might be willing to test the waters in India's foldable market. The company is likely planning to launch the X Fold+ smartphone in India soon, considering the fact that Kohli is already using it though in a rather clandestine manner.

Vivo's V25 previously appeared in the hands of Kohli

Last year in July, Kohli was seen with Vivo V25, where he himself teased the phone via his Twitter account, revealing the color-changing back panel. Two months later, in September, the handset was made official in India.

Vivo X Fold+: Here's everything to know about the phone

The Vivo X Fold+ gets an inward folding book-like design, thin bezels, a top-centered punch-hole on the cover screen, and a right-aligned punch-hole on the foldable screen. The device boasts an 8.03-inch 2K+ (1916x2160 pixels) E5 AMOLED main screen and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2550 pixels) E5 AMOLED cover display, both with HDR10+ support and 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone gets a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Vivo X Fold+ offers quad rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.57, OIS) primary snapper, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4, OIS) periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it features two 16MP (f/2.45) cameras.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the phone

The Vivo X Fold+ is backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset is shipped with Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean, and packs a 4,730mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.