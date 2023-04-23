Sports

IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings tame Kolkata Knight Riders: Stats

Apr 23, 2023

KKR have been awful of late and suffered a fourth successive defeat (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings tamed Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at Eden Gardens. CSK managed a whopping 235/4 in 20 overs, riding on fifties from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube. In response, KKR faltered before Jason Roy's blitz handed them hope. In the end, the asking rate was too much.

KKR suffer their fourth successive defeat

KKR have been awful of late and suffered a fourth successive defeat. Bowling was poor in this match and everyone barring Suyash Sharma went to the cleaners. CSK were in control throughout the game and had the upper hand. While batting, the opening stand of 73 helped them before a fiery 85-run partnership saw them surpass 200. KKR's struggles up front hurt them (186/8).

Conway clocks his fourth successive fifty

Conway brought up his fifty from 34 balls. He was shortly dismissed thereafter by Varun Chakravarthy. He slammed four fours and three sixes. Conway has now struck four successive fifties in IPL 2023 (50, 83, 77*, and 56). He has raced to 314 runs this season at 52.33. Overall in the IPL, Conway has smashed 566 runs at an average of 47.17 (50s: 7).

Rahane floors KKR with 29-ball 71*

Rahane's 29-ball 71* was laced with six fours and five sixes. He struck at an incredible 244.83. In five matches this season, Rahane has smashed 209 runs at 59.25. He has two fifties under his belt. Rahane has now raced to 4,283 runs at 31.49. He slammed his 30th fifty. He surpassed Gautam Gambhir's tally of 4,217 IPL runs.

Dube smashes a whirlwind fifty

Dube (50) came to the crease when CSK were cruising at 109/2. The 29-year-old smashed five maximums and two fours as he reached his fifty in 20 deliveries. Dube has now accumulated 872 runs in 45 IPL matches at 25.65. This season, he has raced to 184 runs in seven matches. Four of his fifties have come in the last two seasons for CSK.

CSK smash a record 18 sixes versus KKR

CSK smashed a record 18 sixes versus KKR. As per Cricbuzz, it's their best tally in an IPL match. Rahane has a strike rate of 199.04. It's the best batting strike rate in IPL 2023 (minimum 100 runs). CSK posted their highest IPL score versus KKR, besides their third-highest score in the tournament's history (246/5 vs RR and 240/5 vs PBKS).

Do you know?

KKR have the worst powerplay record as a batting team in IPL 2023. KKR, who managed 38/2 in the first six overs, have lost the most wickets this season during this phase (17). PBKS (14) and DC (13) follow suit.

Jason Roy smashes 61 from 26 balls

England international Roy was at his best, smashing a 26-ball 61. He recorded the joint-second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 (19 balls). Roy's knock was laced with five fours and five sixes. In IPL 2023, Roy has scores of 43 and 61. In 15 IPL matches, Roy has scored 433 runs at 33.31. He slammed his third fifty.

Rinku Singh scores 53*

Rinku has been a positive force for KKR in IPL 2023. He slammed his second fifty this season. He has scored 233 runs at 58.28. Versus CSK, he slammed a 33-ball 53*. His knock was laced with three fours and four sixes.