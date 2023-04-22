Sports

Shubman Gill vs Ravi Bishnoi in IPL: Decoding the stats

Apr 22, 2023

Shubman Gill has scored 228 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 30 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see the Lucknow Super Giants face the Gujarat Titans. LSG are coming off a win whereas GT will look to bounce back to winning ways. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill as he has consistently scored runs. LSG's Ravi Bishnoi will look to fox him before he scores big. Here's more.

Gill and Bishnoi's performance against each other

Gill is a very fluent player of spin and he has hardly had any trouble playing LSG's star spinner Bishnoi. They have met only twice in the IPL and Gill has smoked 32 runs in 22 deliveries against the young leggie. He has smashed one six and a four at a strike rate of 145.45, without being dismissed.

Gill averages 29.75 against leg spinners in the IPL

Gill has smoked 357 runs in 38 innings against leg spinners. He maintains a strike rate of 132.71 and has fallen to them 12 times. He has slammed 10 maximums and 27 fours. Overall against spin in the IPL, Gill has scored 815 runs in 51 innings at an average of 50.93 while getting dismissed 16 times. He owns a strike rate of 133.60.

Bishnoi has claimed 25 wickets against right-handed batters in IPL

Bishnoi has grown in stature with every passing season in the IPL. He has learned to mix up his googlies and leg spinners to outfox the batters. He has a decent record against right-handed batters in the IPL. In 43 innings, he has claimed 25 wickets at an average of 30.20. He owns an impressive IPL economy of 7.29 against right-handed batters.

Second-highest run-scorer against spin since IPL 2020

Gill has always relished playing spinners and his numbers suggest the same. He has accumulated 631 runs against spinners in 35 innings at 48.53. He is the second-highest run-scorer against spin since IPL 2020, only behind Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 708 runs.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

In 79 IPL matches, Gill has amassed 2,128 runs at an average of 33.25. He has slammed 16 fifties and his highest score of 96 came against PBKS in 2022. In IPL 2023, he smoked 228 in five matches at 45.60. Bishnoi has raced to 45 wickets in 43 IPL matches at 26.91. This season, he has scalped eight wickets in six matches.