IPL 2023, Kyle Mayers slams his third half-century: Key stats

Lucknow Super Giants compiled just 154/7 despite getting a decent start against Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Super Giants, who were 104/4 in 13.5 overs, accelerated at the death. Earlier, openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul shared an 82-run stand, sailing through the Powerplay. The former slammed his third IPL half-century.

Mayers, Rahul struggle in Powerplay

LSG were off to a patchy start after RR elected to field. Although the Super Giants didn't lose a wicket, Rahul and Mayers were kept at bay by Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. Skipper Rahul was dropped twice in the Powerplay, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jason Holder spilling the catches. Meanwhile, Mayers was a touch attacking. LSG were 37/0 after six overs.

A forgettable record for LSG

LSG's 37/0 is the lowest Powerplay score of the ongoing season where a team didn't lose a wicket. Rahul was batting on 19 off 19 balls, while Mayers managed an 18-ball 16 in this phase.

Mayers smash a 42-ball 51

Mayers, who has been in sublime form in his debut season, looked scratchy against RR. Although he picked occasional boundaries, his sluggish approach was under the scanner. Nonetheless, he completed his third half-century in the 13th over (40 balls). He lost the support of Rahul, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda before falling to Ashwin. Mayers smashed 51 off 42 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 3).

A dream start for Mayers

LSG bought West Indies batter Mayers for Rs. 50 lakh in the IPL 2022 auction. However, he didn't get a game. In the ongoing season, Mayers was included in the XI in place of Quinton de Kock, who was away for international duty. Mayers became the first player to hit 50+ scores in his first two IPL matches (73 vs DC, 53 vs CSK).

Mayers races past 2,050 runs

Courtesy of his knock against RR, Mayers has raced past 2,050 runs in T20s. Having featured in 117 T20s, he has mustered 11 fifties at a strike rate of 127.04. In 24 T20Is for West Indies, Mayers has smashed 482 runs (SR: 135.77) as well. Mayers, who also bowls medium-pace, has scalped 29 wickets in T20s at an economy of 7.50.