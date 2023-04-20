Sports

IPL 2023: Avesh Khan shines with three-fer against Rajasthan Royals

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 20, 2023, 12:04 am 2 min read

LSG won the match by 10 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The KL Rahul-led side managed to defend 154/7 despite an 87-run opening stand between Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Avesh Khan did the job for the Super Giants in the final, having successfully defended 19 runs. Here are the stats.

Avesh claims a three-fer

Fast bowler Avesh once again stood up for the Super Giants. He managed to defend 19 runs in the final over. The right-arm seamer dismissed Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel on back-to-back deliveries in the over. Avesh helped LSG defend the lowest total in the ongoing season. He earlier dismissed Shimron Hetmyer, having returned with figures of 3/25 in four overs.

How did the match pan out?

LSG had a patchy start after RR elected to field. Although Rahul and Mayers added an 82-run stand, they couldn't strike freely. Mayers reached his half-century, but R Ashwin took two wickets to break the partnership. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran powered LSG (154/7). Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler struck initially before RR suffered a similar fate. RR fell 10 runs short.

The journey of Avesh Khan

Avesh was bought by LSG for Rs. 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Avesh, the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021, became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the IPL auction history. He made his IPL debut in 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Avesh, who can clock over 140 KPH, has troubled the greatest batters over the last few seasons.

A look at his stats

In an IPL career spanning over five years, Avesh has snapped up 53 wickets from 43 matches at an average of 25.19. The young pacer has the best match haul of 4/24. Avesh has an economy rate of 8.52.