Sports

Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin versus DC in IPL

Decoding the stats of Ravichandran Ashwin versus DC in IPL

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 08, 2023, 07:00 am 2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked 22 wickets versus DC (Source: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Rajasthan Royals cross swords against the Delhi Capitals. While DC will be aiming for their first win of the season, RR will look to bounce back after losing their last match against Punjab Kings. RR's bowling will be crucial against DC and someone like Ravichandran Ashwin will be vital for the hosts.

Ashwin has scalped 22 wickets against Delhi Capitals

Ashwin has scalped 22 wickets against DC in 20 IPL matches at an average of 21.90. Ashwin shares the tally with Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine. He is only behind Harbhajan Singh (24), Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, and Jasprit Bumrah (23 each). Ashwin needs three wickets to be the leading wicket-taker against DC in the IPL.

A look at Ashwin's overall IPL numbers

Ashwin has been one of the top spinners in the IPL for many years. The off-spinner is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 159 scalps from 186 matches at an average of 28.84. His economy of 6.96 is the best among the top five highest wicket-takers in the tournament. With the bat, he has slammed 648 runs at an average of 13.22.

Ashwin had a decent debut in IPL for the Royals

The veteran spinner joined RR in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a hefty fee of Rs. 5 crore. Ashwin was more of a defensive bowler and had the best economy among the RR bowlers last season. He picked up 12 scalps in 17 matches with an impressive economy of 7.50. He also contributed with the blade, scoring 191 runs while striking at 141.48.

Ashwin has mustered 79 wickets in the IPL middle overs

Ashwin has been an enforcer in the middle overs (7-15 overs) for many years. He has amassed 79 scalps in 161 innings in this period at 34.24 and an exceptional economy of 6.91. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the middle overs in IPL history. Ashwin (90) has scalped the highest dismissals against the top three batters (batting positions) in the tournament.

Most 20+ wickets against IPL oppositions

Ashwin has scalped 20+ wickets against five IPL oppositions, the most by any bowler. He has 24 wickets against MI and KKR, 22 wickets against DC, 21 wickets against RCB, and 20 wickets against PBKS. Harbhajan and Malinga (4 teams) trail him in this regard.