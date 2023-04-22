Sports

IPL 2023: Five Players who have made surprise comebacks

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 09:15 am 2 min read

Sandeep Sharma joined RR in 2023 as an injury replacement (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season has seen plenty of young cricketers showcase their talent at this level. However, many veterans have turned back the clock and made their return to the tournament. While IPL is here to uplift the youth, it is also a platform to provide an opportunity for the players who are looking for a second chance. Here's more.

Mishra returned to IPL after a year

Amit Mishra went unsold last year at the auction but this year, to everyone's surprise, LSG bought him for Rs. 50 lakh. At 40, he was the oldest player at the auction. He made his return against SRH and finished with 2/23. LSG will have to use him smartly. Overall, Mishra has scalped 169 IPL wickets in 159 matches at 23.85.

Comeback king Chawla is MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023

Piyush Chawla, just like Mishra was ignored in the last auction. But MI bought him for Rs. 50 lakh. He is now their highest wicket-taker with seven scalps in five matches this season at an economy of 7.15. The 34-year-old leggie has accumulated 164 wickets in 170 IPL matches and has proven that he has enough gas left in him.

The return of former 'Purple Cap' winner

Mohit Sharma made his return to the IPL for the first time since 2018. He was a net bowler last year but in 2023 he was picked by GT. He announced his comeback against PBKS and delivered a match-winning performance (2/18). Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 and was representing India back then. Overall, he has scalped 94 wickets in 88 IPL appearances.

A second chance for Rahane

After an injury curtailed 2022, Ajinkya Rahane was bought by CSK. However, he made a fantastic comeback with a fifty against MI. Rahane's powerplay strike rate of 222.22 is the highest among batters who have scored 100-plus in that phase in a single IPL season. He has amassed 148 runs in four matches this season, besides an overall 4,212 runs in 161 IPL matches.

Sandeep Sharma makes a return

Sandeep Sharma went unsold in the recent auction and many thought he was past his prime. But he got a chance when RR picked him as an injury replacement for Prasidh Krishna. He announced his comeback when he defended 20 off the last over against CSK at the Chepauk, handing RR a historic win. Overall, Sandeep has scalped 119 wickets in 109 IPL matches.