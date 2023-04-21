Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway slams a match-winning 77* versus SRH

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2023, 11:16 pm 1 min read

Conway has now surpassed 500 IPL runs (510) at 46.36 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Devon Conway struck a match-winning 77* versus Sunrisers Hyderabad to help Chennai Super Kings earn a seven-wicket win in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Friday. SRH lost control of their innings, posting a paltry 134/7 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3/22. In response, Conway batted until the end as CSK coasted to a win (138/3).

Conway stands tall for CSK

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad set the base with an 87-run opening stand. Notably, 60 runs were added in the powerplay overs. Conway was the chief architect, smashing a 24-ball 40 in the powerplay. He got to his fifty off 33 balls in the 10th over. CSK lost three scalps thereafter but Conway stayed still. His knock was laced with 12 fours and a six.

Conway surpasses 500 IPL runs; hammers his sixth fifty

Conway has now surpassed 500 IPL runs (510) at 46.36, besides also racing to 50-plus fours in the tournament (51). He now has six IPL fifties. In the 20-over format, Conway smashed his 39th fifty.