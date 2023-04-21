Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 21, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be pivotal to GT's plans (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match number 30 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans squaring off against each other. The clash will see some of the top T20 players in the world cross swords and it will only rise the intensity of the clash. The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the match on April 22. Here's more.

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami

KL Rahul has somewhat found his form this season, having scored 194 runs in six matches. He will look to lay the platform for other batters to explode later. Therefore, Mohammed Shami will aim to dismiss him quickly. The duo has squared off in three meetings in the IPL and Rahul was dismissed twice by Shami. He could only manage 13 runs (SR: 76.47).

Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan

Nicholas Pooran is pivotal to LSG's middle overs plans and in that phase, he will have to negotiate with Rashid Khan's bowling. In five IPL meetings, Pooran has only scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 65, besides being dismissed once. The southpaw has scored 26 runs in eight T20 innings against Rashid, falling to him twice (SR: 65.41).

Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan

Shubman Gill is in sublime touch and has scored 228 runs in five matches this season. So LSG will need his wicket early on in the innings and they may unleash Avesh Khan considering the matchup. They have faced each other in five IPL innings. Gill has scored 39 runs, being dismissed twice. He owns a strike rate of 105.40 against Avesh.

Hardik Pandya vs Ravi Bishnoi

Hardik Pandya hasn't had the best start to IPL 2023 but he is one knock away from getting back to form. He would face Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs. Pandya has faced him in three IPL innings and has smashed 19 runs in 12 deliveries, without getting dismissed. He has slammed him for two sixes. His IPL strike rate against leg-spinners reads 116.87.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The famous BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the clash on April 22, 3:30pm onward. The pitch here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. The pacers will also get some help from the strip. A high-scoring match is on the cards. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.