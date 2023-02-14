Entertainment

Natasa-Hardik and 5 other celebrities who renewed their wedding vows

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 14, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Just like Natasa-Hardik, know about five celebrities who renewed their wedding vows

After the beautiful wedding of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, celebrity couple Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are all set to tie the knot on Valentine's Day. The lovebirds took the plunge to renew their vows in a grand affair in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Much like them, here we gather a list of celebrities, who chose to recommit to one another through vow renewal ceremonies.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

The worldwide famous musicians, Beyoncé and Jay Z have been married for 14 years, and share three beautiful children, daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, and son Sir. Reportedly, since their marriage in 2008, the couple has renewed their vows twice! First, the renewable ceremony occurred on a family vacation to Corsica in 2014, followed by 2018's event to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Chunky and Bhawna Panday

It is safe to say that there was one "fabulous" husband on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and it was none other than actor Chunky Panday, who never left an opportunity to express his love for wife Bhavana Pandey. In the show, the parents of Ananya Panday take a bold step to renew their vows, despite people making fun of them.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Popular Hollywood actor Matt Damon and his wife-interior designer Luciana Barroso married in 2005, in a hush-hush affair in a New York city hall. But after eight years, the power couple celebrated their marriage with a larger vow renewal in St. Lucia, where they held the most beautiful wedding and invited industry friends such as Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Casey Affleck, and Don Cheadle.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres recently made headlines when she and her wife-actor Portia De Rossi renewed their wedding vows on Portia's 50th birthday on January 31. The ceremony was a surprise planned by the Ally McBeal star, and it was presided over by American media personality Kris Jenner. The couple first got married in August 2008, after being together for four years.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and his wife-yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin married again in 2017, five years after tying the knot at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. They held a dreamy ceremony at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Long Island which was attended by the couple's three children as well as Alec's daughter, Ireland, from his first marriage to Kim Basinger.