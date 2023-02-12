Entertainment

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic to remarry, renew vows on Valentine's Day

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 08:50 pm 1 min read

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to renew their vows soon

It looks like the celebrity wedding spree is not ending anytime soon! While we continue to swoon over Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, reports of another wedding have surfaced. Hindustan Times has reported that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic are set to tie the knot again on Tuesday (February 14) in Udaipur. They got married at an intimate wedding back in 2020.

A close source spilled beans

As Pandya-Stankovic's first wedding was held during the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple could not celebrate it as the quintessential big fat Indian wedding. A source told Hindustan Times, "They got married in a court back then. Everything was rushed when it happened. The idea of them having a lavish wedding has been on their mind ever since. They all are very excited about it."

Everything we know about wedding

Pandya and Stankovic's wedding festivities will start on Monday (February 13) and go on till Thursday (February 16). Reportedly, they will have a white wedding, where Stankovic will don a white Dolce and Gabbana gown. Not much has been revealed about the guest list, but fans are rooting for the duo. To recall, the couple gave birth to their son Agastya in July 2020.