Sports

Trent Boult vs Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL: Decoding the stats

Trent Boult vs Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Both Gaikwad and Boult have done well in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 27. While CSK are leading the team standings with five wins in seven games, RR boast four wins in seven outings. Ruturaj Gaikwad's battle with Trent Boult will be to watch out for in the contest. Here are further details.

How the two have fared against each other?

Gaikwad has been troubled by Boult's swing and pace as the left-arm pacer has dismissed him thrice in just four IPL meetings. All these three dismissals have come in the powerplay. The batter has accumulated just 22 runs off 24 balls in this battle. Hence, Gaikwad must find a way to negotiate the Trent Boult threat in the powerplay overs.

Boult's brilliance in the powerplay

Boult owns seven wickets in the 15 overs he bowled in the powerplay in IPL 2023. Only RCB's Mohammed Siraj has taken as many wickets in this phase. Six of Boult's powerplay scalps were recorded in the very first over. Meanwhile, Gaikwad has been aggressive in the powerplay this season, striking at 149.42. He has been dismissed twice in this phase in seven outings.

Has Gaikwad struggled against left-arm pacers?

Gaikwad has struggled big time against left-arm pacers as he has been dismissed 11 times in 22 IPL meetings against these bowlers. He, however, has a strike rate of 136 in this battle. Meanwhile, Gaikwad's only IPL century (101*) to date has come against Royals in 2021. However, 10, 8, 2, and 0 read his other scores against the inaugural-season champions.

Boult's numbers against CSK

Boult's lone four-wicket haul in IPL (4/18) was recorded against CSK in 2020. Overall, he has scalped 13 wickets in 11 outings against them with his economy being 8.42. He returned with 2/27 in four overs when the two sides met earlier this season.

A look at their overall numbers

CSK's highest run-getter since 2020, Ruturaj has amassed 1,477 runs in 43 IPL matches at 38.86. He has slammed 270 runs at a strike rate of 147.54 this season. On the other hand, Boult has claimed 101 wickets in 84 IPL appearances at 26.39. In IPL 203, he has raced to nine wickets in just six games at an economy of 7.95.