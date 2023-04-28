Sports

IPL 2023: High-flying GT seek redemption against KKR

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 28, 2023, 03:00 pm 3 min read

Gill, Miller have been impressive this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Gujarat Titans in the 39th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending champions GT were sensational in the first half of the season, having won five of their seven games. KKR, meanwhile, endured a lean run, managing just three wins in eight encounters. Here we present the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, will host this duel on April 29. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Overall, a competitive battle between bat and ball is expected. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

As GT made their debut only last season, KKR have faced them twice so far, winning and losing once apiece. The Knight Riders would be thrilled with their win over the Titans earlier this season as Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in the last over to take his side over the line. The Titans would like to make amends this time around.

Have KKR cracked the code?

After four successive defeats, KKR put up a comprehensive show versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing and claimed a 21-run win. Nitish Rana's men did well across all three departments. Meanwhile, the Titans have all their bases covered and their second place in the points table is the testimony of the same. ﻿Hardik Pandya has fared well as a skipper.

A look at the probable playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma. Impact players: Joshua Little (GT) and Suyash Sharma (KKR).

Here are the key performers

Venkatesh Iyer has mustered 285 runs this season while striking at 154.05. Having scalped 13 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker (ER: 8.05). Rashid Khan is the joint-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023, claiming 14 wickets (ER: 8.07). Having scored 284 runs at a strike rate of 142.71, Shubman Gill is currently GT's leading run-getter.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Wriddhiman Saha, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Jason Roy (C), David Miller, Sunil Narine, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suyash Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy. Fantasy option 1: Wriddhiman Saha, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (C), Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan (VC), Varun Chakravarthy, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.