Dimuth Karunaratne clocks his 16th Test century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 26, 2023, 11:59 am 2 min read

Karunaratne has slammed over 3,400 runs at home (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne has hammered a solid century on Day 3 of the second Test versus Ireland in Galle. Karunaratne, who smashed a positive 179 in the first match, replied with another triple-digit score. Karunaratne and fellow Lankan opener Nishan Madushka have added a 200-plus stand after Ireland posted 492 in their first innings. We decode the stats of Karunaratne.

Karunaratne has been positive

Karunaratne has been prolific in terms of his strike rate. Once again, the veteran southpaw took the initiative from the beginning to unsettle the Irishmen. He brought up his ton with a single, having faced 116 balls. Karunaratne has so far managed 14 fours. Sri Lanka were 81/0 at stumps on Day 2. Both openers have continued the good work.

Five fifty-plus scores in six innings

Karunaratne has scored five fifty-plus scores in six innings. Versus New Zealand, he smashed 50, 17, 89, and 51 last month. And now versus Ireland, he has two successive tons under his belt.

Karunaratne surpasses the 6,500-run mark in Tests

Karunaratne has slammed over 3,400 runs at home in the longest format, averaging over 51. This was his 11th century at home and a second versus Ireland. Meanwhile, Karunaratne has also surpassed the 6,500-run mark in Tests. He is now the fifth Sri Lankan to achieve this milestone. Karunaratne has also surpassed former New Zealand ace Brendon McCullum in terms of runs (6,453).