IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Here is the statistical preview

Apr 23, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad will return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as they host Delhi Capitals in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 24. DC lost their first five games this season before opening their account in their preceding outing. SRH's start is not fruitful either as they have just two wins in six duels. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot separate the two teams much. SRH have won 11 of the 21 matches against DC, the remaining 10 games went in the Capitals's favor. However, the last four meetings between these two teams have seen the Delhi-based team emerge victorious. Last year, the two sides met just once and the Capitals won that contest by 21 runs.

2,000 runs loading for Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi currently owns 1,943 runs in 82 IPL games with the help of 11 fifties. He has an average and a strike rate of 27.76 and 138.98, respectively, in the competition. His tally of 537 runs at 34.87 is the highest for an SRH batter since the 2022 season. 9, 74*, 34, 0, 7 and 21 read his scores this season.

Nortje can touch the 50-wicket mark

DC's express pacer Anrich Nortje requires three wickets to become the third bowler after Amit Mishra (106) and compatriot Kagiso Rabada (76) to complete 50 wickets for DC. Nortje, who would stand in his 36th IPL game, could join Mitchell McClenaghan as the sixth-fastest bowler to touch the 50-wicket mark in IPL. Notably, the Proteas speedster has only managed four wickets this season.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Nortje's fellow DC pacer Mustafizur Rahman (47) can also complete 50 IPL wickets. Mayank Agarwal (2,446) can accomplish 2,500 IPL runs. Prithvi Shaw can bring up 2,500 T20 runs. He is just 52 runs away from the mark. Aiden Markram (2,978) is just 22 runs away from completing 3,000 T20 runs. Another player who can get to 3,000 T20 runs is Heinrich Klaasen (2,944).