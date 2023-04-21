Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings restrict Sunrisers to 134/7

Chennai Super Kings bowled well at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7 in 20 overs in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. SRH were going along well at one stage before CSK pulled the plug. Ravindra Jadeja claimed a three-fer. Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana chipped in as well.

SRH lose momentum in the middle overs

SRH lost Harry Brook for a 13-ball 18 when the score read 35/1 in 4.2 overs. SRH had a decent powerplay (1-6 overs), managing 45/1. CSK pulled things back in the middle overs (7-15), claiming four scalps. Jadeja claimed 3/22 from four overs. In the final five overs, CSK maintained their desired presence with the ball as SRH hardly got a move on.

CSK bowlers excel

Besides Jadeja's 3/22, Theekshana did well, claiming 1/27 from his four overs. Fellow Sri Lankan bowler Pathirana showed his character, finishing with 1/22 from his four overs. Akash Singh (1/17) and Tushar Deshpande (0/26) impressed as well. Skipper MS Dhoni will be pleased with the bowling performance. Dhoni himself was in business, effecting a catch, stumping, and a run-out.

11 fours and two sixes are what SRH manage

Besides Abhishek Sharma (34), no other SRH batter went past the 30-run mark. Rahul Tripathi (21) was the next-best scorer. Overall, SRH managed 11 fours and two sixes as CSK didn't give any space.