IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2023, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Venkatesh Iyer is the only Indian centurion of IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 28th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Capitals are yet to win their first match of the season. They have suffered five consecutive defeats as of now. Meanwhile, KKR are coming off two successive defeats to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

A look at the key stats

DC skipper David Warner has racked up 228 runs from five matches at an average of 45.60 in IPL 2023. However, his strike rate has been under the scanner (116.92). KKR's Venkatesh Iyer is the only Indian centurion in the season. He owns the second-most runs (234 at a strike rate of 170.80). Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has taken seven wickets at 21.00.

Warner set to attain this feat

As of now, Warner has amassed 828 runs from 30 matches at 31.84 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL. He could become just the second batter to touch the 900-run mark in this regard. At present, Warner is only behind Virender Sehwag (933) and Shreyas Iyer (855) in terms of IPL runs at this venue.

Warner could surpass Sehwag

Warner requires 80 more to surpass Sehwag and become DC's third-highest run-scorer in the IPL. The latter finished his career with 2,174 runs for the Capitals in 79 matches at an average of 29.37.

Nortje eyes 50-wicket mark for DC

Express pacer Nortje is set to become just the third bowler to complete 50 IPL wickets for the Capitals. He requires five more wickets to do so. So far, only Amit Mishra and Kagiso Rabada have achieved this feat.

KKR players eye these milestones

KKR skipper Nitish Rana 106 more to complete 2,000 runs for KKR in the IPL. He will be the fourth player to do so. Rinku Singh requires 75 more to touch the 500-run mark for the franchise. Umesh Yadav (65) is set to overtake Piyush Chawla (66) as the third-highest wicket-taker for KKR. Chakravarthy needs two more to complete 50 IPL wickets for them.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match. The pitch here is generally conducive to bowlers due to its slow nature. 8.17 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, the average first-inning score here is 164.