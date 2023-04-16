Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans smash 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 16, 2023, 09:16 pm 2 min read

Sandeep Sharma took two wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans racked up 177/7 against Rajasthan Royals in match number 23 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. Shubman Gill (45) and David Miller (46) shone with 40+ scores, while Hardik Pandya (28) and Abhinav Manohar (27) couldn't capitalize. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of RR's bowlers, having taken two wickets.

A steady start for GT

Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over after RR elected to field. Gill and Sai Sudharsan constructed GT's innings thereafter. However, an untimely run-out resulted in the latter's dismissal in the fifth over. Gill smashed a couple of fours of R Ashwin to get GT past 40 in the sixth over. The Titans were 42/2 after six overs.

Pandya completes 2,000 IPL runs

GT skipper Pandya counter-attacked right after the Powerplay ended. He attacked both Ashwin and Adam Zampa to get past the 20-run mark. Pandya shared a 50-run stand with Gill before Chahal got rid of him. Pandya smashed a 19-ball 28 (4s-3, 6s-1). In the process, the right-handed batter completed 2,000 runs in the IPL. Pandya now has 2,012 IPL runs at 29.16.

The double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets

Pandya has become the sixth player to have registered the double of 2,000 runs and 50 wickets in the IPL. Shane Watson (3874 runs, 92 wickets), Kieron Pollard (3412 runs, 69 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (2531 runs, 138 wickets), Jacques Kallis (2427 runs, 65 wickets), and Andre Russell (2074 runs, 92 wickets) are the others with this feat.