Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Pitch report (M Chinnaswamy Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 15, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

Chasing teams have won both games in Bengaluru in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will meet in match number 20 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Having suffered defeats in their first four games, DC will fight to open their account. Meanwhile, RCB would be gutted after failing to defend 212 in their assignment against Lucknow Super Giants. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

The track at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been fruitful for batting as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. Pacers can generate swing with the new ball. The two previous games played at this venue in IPL 2023 saw teams successfully chasing down targets in excess of 170. Hence, bowlers can't afford to miss their marks.

A look at the stadium stats

The average run rate of teams batting first here reads 8.77 in IPL. Chasing sides have won 45 of the 82 IPL games played here. The dew factor in evening games is a major reason behind the same. Notably, the highest team score in IPL has been recorded here, 263/5 by RCB vs the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2013.

How RCB have fared at this venue?

RCB have played a total of 79 IPL matches at this venue in which they emerged winners on 387 occasions (excluding Super Over wins). They have suffered defeats 37 times. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (46 at Eden Gardens), Mumbai Indians (43 at Wankhede Stadium), and Chennai Super Kings (41 at MA Chidambaram Stadium) have claimed more victories at a venue among IPL teams.

Here are the key performers

Virat Kohli has piled a truckload of runs at this venue, 2,489 in 77 games at 38.29. Glenn Maxwell smothered a quick-fire 29-ball 59 in his last outing at this venue. DC skipper David Warner has also enjoyed playing here, accumulating 330 IPL runs at 47.14 (SR: 164.17). Mohammed Siraj has scalped 12 wickets in 10 IPL matches here at an economy of 8.98.

Here are the probable XIs

RCB (Probable XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. DC (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman. Impact players: Karn Sharma (RCB), Khaleel Ahmed (DC).