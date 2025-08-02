McDonald's to invest ₹875cr in Hyderabad office, hire 2,000 techies
What's the story
McDonald's has announced a massive investment of $100 million (around ₹875 crore) in its new global office in Hyderabad. The company plans to hire around 2,000 tech professionals by early 2027. Deshant Kaila, head of Global Business Services (GBS) operations at McDonald's, confirmed the investment during the GCC X Hyderabad summit organized by HYSEA and 3AI.
Corporate focus
New office will help develop global tech infrastructure
The new global office in Hyderabad will not only be a center for corporate functions like global finance and people services but also a key player in developing the company's enterprise platform and global technology infrastructure. This includes cybersecurity, enterprise data architecture, as well as capabilities in data governance, insights, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Tech transformation
Hyderabad office is working on a unified global McDonald's app
Kaila also revealed that the Hyderabad office is working on a unified global McDonald's app. "Today, if you have a McDonald's app in India, it doesn't work anywhere else. We aim to enable a unified app globally," he said. The goal is to bring personalized user experiences and loyalty programs across all countries, which would require building complex data processes and enterprise platforms.
AI implementation
AI transformation in restaurants
Dr. Durga Prakash, Head of Technology (Global Offices) at McDonald's, revealed that the Hyderabad global tech team is already driving an AI transformation in restaurants. The company introduced edge AI, including vision cameras and smart algorithms, in 400 restaurants worldwide about a year ago. "This system ensures that every order is assembled correctly before it reaches the customer," he said.
Kitchen innovation
Internet-connected kitchens
As part of its long-term digital strategy, McDonald's is also exploring internet-connected kitchens across its 40,000 restaurants worldwide. This move could revolutionize fast food preparation and delivery. The investment in Hyderabad further cements the city's position as a tech hub for global companies. With ambitious hiring plans and a strong focus on data, AI, and enterprise systems, the new office is set to be at the forefront of McDonald's future innovations.