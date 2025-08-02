McDonald's to invest ₹875cr in Hyderabad office, hire 2,000 techies

McDonald's has announced a massive investment of $100 million (around ₹875 crore) in its new global office in Hyderabad . The company plans to hire around 2,000 tech professionals by early 2027. Deshant Kaila, head of Global Business Services (GBS) operations at McDonald's, confirmed the investment during the GCC X Hyderabad summit organized by HYSEA and 3AI.

Corporate focus New office will help develop global tech infrastructure The new global office in Hyderabad will not only be a center for corporate functions like global finance and people services but also a key player in developing the company's enterprise platform and global technology infrastructure. This includes cybersecurity, enterprise data architecture, as well as capabilities in data governance, insights, engineering, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Tech transformation Hyderabad office is working on a unified global McDonald's app Kaila also revealed that the Hyderabad office is working on a unified global McDonald's app. "Today, if you have a McDonald's app in India, it doesn't work anywhere else. We aim to enable a unified app globally," he said. The goal is to bring personalized user experiences and loyalty programs across all countries, which would require building complex data processes and enterprise platforms.

AI implementation AI transformation in restaurants Dr. Durga Prakash, Head of Technology (Global Offices) at McDonald's, revealed that the Hyderabad global tech team is already driving an AI transformation in restaurants. The company introduced edge AI, including vision cameras and smart algorithms, in 400 restaurants worldwide about a year ago. "This system ensures that every order is assembled correctly before it reaches the customer," he said.