SonyLIV's 'Court Kacheri' trailer: A reluctant lawyer navigates family legacy

SonyLIV has dropped the official trailer for its upcoming original series Court Kacheri. The show, set to premiere on August 13, 2025, delves into legal proceedings and generational tensions in a courtroom setting. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Ruchir Arun, it offers a unique take on courtroom dramas with a mix of comedy and emotional depth.

Trailer highlights Param's moral dilemma takes center stage The trailer introduces us to Param, a young man reluctantly pushed into the legal profession by his father, veteran advocate Harish Mathur. Portrayed by Ashish Verma, Param grapples with a moral dilemma as he tries to escape an unwanted legacy while also trying to uphold a reputation he never asked for. The small-town district court setting is depicted as chaotic, where cases are often political flashpoints.

Twitter Post 'Inheriting the courtroom...' Inheriting the courtroom is Param’s right, but is it his future?

Watch #CourtKacheri, only on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/NDjCRsPIsn — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2025

Character insight Pavan Malhotra on his role Pavan Malhotra, who plays Harish, adds a serious tone to the show. Speaking about his role, he said in a statement, "Playing Harish was more than a role; it was a reflection." "This show dives into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path." The emotional core of the series lies in these characters' attempts to navigate their complicated pasts in a power-driven society.