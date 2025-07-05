'Pune Highway': Jim Sarbh's thriller now streaming on this platform
What's the story
The thriller drama Pune Highway, written and directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul Da Cunha, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The film features a star-studded cast including Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Anuvab Pal, Sudeep Modak, Manjari Fadnnis, Shishir Sharma, and Ketaki Narayan. It revolves around childhood friends who get entangled in a murder mystery.
Storyline
Caught up in a murder mystery
The film follows three friends who have grown up in the same building and find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. A dead body is acquired from 200km away from their home, leading to questions about their possible connection to the crime. As the investigation progresses, shocking truths are revealed, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Digital premiere
Know more about the film
Pune Highway was released on Prime Video on Friday. The film received a decent response from both audiences and critics during its theatrical run on May 23, 2025. Before its theatrical release, it premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India in 2024. The movie's music was composed by Shor Police and Deep Metkar handled the cinematography.