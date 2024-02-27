Ashneer Grover takes aim at 'Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal

What's the story Ashneer Grover, a former judge on Shark Tank India, stirred up controversy during a recent appearance at Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology's annual fest. He criticized the current lineup of "Sharks," particularly Anupam Mittal (CEO of Shaadi.com), whom he referred to as an "old man." Grover claimed that the show's popularity has waned since his departure, asserting that he "dominated" the first season and insinuating that the show could no longer "afford" him.

Next Article

Remarks

Grover responded to Mittal's remarks on his anger issues

At the event, Grover took a jab at Mittal, remarking, "He [Mittal] is getting on in age," adding, "If he has said that the angry element of season one left, it's a fact." Notably, the incident that sparked Grover's outburst occurred during a Rage Room pitch in a recent STI episode. The pitcher asked, "Sharks, you must also get angry?," to which Mittal interjected, "Jisko aata tha, wo gaya (The one [Grover] who used to get angry is long gone)."

Statement

'The rest of them are all lifeless...': Grover

Grover continued with a sarcastic comment, "The rest of them are all lifeless, aren't they? Check the TRP of the first season and those of the second and third seasons." Among the cheers of the audience, he added, "I'd like to tell Mittal one more thing. The man who left after season one was the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), the rest of you are still auditioning to become Sharks."

Twitter Post

History

Meanwhile, here's why Grover was dropped from 'Shark Tank India'

Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India Season 1 (2021) but was dropped after his fallout with his former company BharatPe. Notably, in December 2022, BharatPe filed a civil suit against Grover and his family, seeking up to Rs. 88.67cr in damages for alleged embezzlement of funds. His usage of the word "Doglapan"—which means duplicity or fake—also became very popular, leading the entrepreneur to write a book titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.

About the show

Know about the current season and Sharks

The much-loved business reality show returned with Season 3 on January 22. The panel welcomed back familiar sharks from previous seasons, such as Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals); Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt); Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart); Mittal; and Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics). Additionally, new faces joined the panel—Amit Jain (Car Dekho); Ritesh Agarwal, (founder of OYO); Azhar Iqubal (co-founder and CEO of Inshorts); and Radhika Gupta (CEO of Edelweiss Capital).