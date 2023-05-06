Entertainment

OTT alert: 'Triangle of Sadness' to stream on SonyLIV

Written by Isha Sharma May 06, 2023, 09:55 pm 2 min read

'Triangle of Sadness' can be watched on SonyLIV from May 12

Finally! After a long wait, the Academy Award-nominated film Triangle of Sadness will soon be available for streaming in India. On Saturday, streaming platform SonyLIV announced the film would land on the platform on May 12. Directed by Ruben Ostlund, the drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and clinched the Palme d'Or, the most prestigious award of Cannes.

Why does this story matter?

Triangle of Sadness is characterized as a satirical black comedy and pokes fun at the super-rich, thus classifying it as an "eat the rich" work of cinema.

Critics appreciated it for its penetrating gaze at the privileged upper echelon of society, comparing it to HBO's sensational hit series The White Lotus.

It also marked Swedish director Ostlund's English-language feature film debut.

What issues does movie touch upon?

MUBI summarizes the plot as follows, "Carl and Yaya are influencer fashion models whose relationship is increasingly soured by money. Offered free places on a luxury cruise, they find themselves sharing a superyacht with arms dealers and an oligarch, while a cynical Marxist alcoholic captains the ship as things quickly turn upside-down." It stars Harris Dickinson, the late Charlbi Dean, and Dolly de Leon.

'ToS' has been at the receiving end of stupendous acclaim

ToS is the recipient of noticeable critical acclaim. Apart from being the breakout project at Cannes 2022, it also won the Best Film and Best Director trophies (among others) at the Guldbagge Awards. Notably, de Leon was honored with the Best Supporting Actress Award by the North Dakota Film Society. ToS was nominated for best picture, director, and screenplay at the recent Oscars.

