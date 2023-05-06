Entertainment

Director Ramesh Kitty arrested in Kichcha Sudeep threat letter case

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 06, 2023

Ramesh Kitty, film director and close friend of Kichcha Sudeep, was arrested in the threat letter case

The Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru, has made an arrest in the case involving a threat letter sent to Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep which hinted at releasing his private videos on social media. The police have arrested Ramesh Kitty, a director and close associate of Sudeep. It is noteworthy that producer Jack Manju had filed a complaint against the director on behalf of the actor.

Why was Kitty arrested in threat letter case?

According to reports, disagreements over monetary issues might have forced Kitty to issue threat letters to Sudeep. Allegedly, there has been a misunderstanding between the two due to the Kichcha Sudeep Charitable Trust. Kitty, who also served as the trust's chairman, alleged that the Kannada actor cheated him after he invested Rs. 2cr. The police suspect that more people are involved in the case.

Details about threat letter

On April 5, the Kabzaa actor reportedly received a threat letter containing derogatory language and hinting at the release of his private videos. It was received by his manager shortly after Sudeep announced he would campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka elections. In response to the threat, he filed an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Sudeep stated he knows who sent letter

After receiving the threat letter, Sudeep reportedly stated that he knew the identity of the sender, who he believed to be someone from the film industry. While speaking to the media, he said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me... It is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them."

Meanwhile, know about Sudeep's upcoming project

On the professional front, Sudeep was last seen in R Chandru's thriller-drama film Kabzaa, co-starring Upendra Rao. He has also signed three films, which are yet to be announced officially. On April 29, the actor took to Twitter to share that he will reveal the details of his upcoming project on June 1, and its promo shoot will go on floors on May 22.