Entertainment

Kannada actor Sampath Ram dies by alleged suicide at 35

Kannada actor Sampath Ram dies by alleged suicide at 35

Written by Tanvi Gupta Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 23, 2023, 04:50 pm 3 min read

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram passes away at 35

Kannada film and TV actor Sampath J Ram, who predominantly worked in television serials, passed away on Saturday. He was 35. Reportedly, he died by suicide at his residence in Nelamangala of Karnataka. The news of his unfortunate demise has left a huge void in the hearts of those who have worked with him and knew him personally. May his soul rest in peace.

Not getting work pushed him to end his life: Reports

Reportedly, Ram was not getting enough work, which might have pushed him to take such a drastic step to end his life. Many reports also suggested the actor was suffering from depression as he was not getting offers as he expected, which might have forced him to take his life. Notably, Ram got married last year, and he is survived by his wife.

Filmmaker Rajesh Dhruva penned lengthy note expressing grief

Actor-filmmaker Rajesh Dhruva, who directed Ram in his film Shri Balaji Photo Studio (2023), penned a lengthy note on social media expressing his grief. As soon as the shocking news broke out, many colleagues and friends took to social media to mourn his sudden demise. Ram has made notable appearances in shows like Agnisakshi (2013-20), starring Vaishnavi Gowda, Vijay Suriya, and Dhruva, among others.

Mortal remains to be shifted to hometown for final rites

Ram's mortal remains have been kept at a private hospital in Nelamangala, where he breathed his last. Reportedly, he will be shifted to his hometown of NR Pura for the last rites and rituals. His co-star Suriya from the serial Agnisakshi, in interaction with ETimes, stated that the actor was, in fact, looking forward to getting good offers and great opportunities.

In January, another young Kannada actor died by suicide

Ram's sudden demise has sent shockwaves in the Kannada entertainment industry. In the past, too, the Kannada industry has lost a number of young and talented actors who died by suicide. Earlier this year, actor and former Bigg Boss (Kannada) contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was reportedly found dead in a rehabilitation center in Bengaluru on January 25. According to reports, Ramaiah was battling depression.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.