India

22-year-old Japanese woman assaulted during Holi celebrations in India

22-year-old Japanese woman assaulted during Holi celebrations in India

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 10, 2023, 05:04 pm 1 min read

A video clip of the alleged incident went viral on social media

A 22-year-old Japanese woman was allegedly harassed by a group of revelers during Holi celebrations in India, reported MoneyControl. A video clip of the alleged incident, which showed some men groping the woman while smearing colors on her face and chanting Holi hai, also went viral on social media. A reveler was also seen smashing an egg on the victim's head in the video.

Video of Japanese woman allegedly harassed during Holi

For those who were against the #BHARATMATRIMONY Holi campaign. A Japanese tourist in India. Imagine your sister, mother or wife being treated like this in another county? Maybe you will understand then. pic.twitter.com/VribIpXBab — Ram Subramanian (@iramsubramanian) March 10, 2023

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha calls for action

As per reports, the woman is traveling solo through India. It is not clear where she celebrated the festival. Meanwhile, the blatant harassment is being widely criticized online, with Bollywood actor Richa Chadha calling for the men to be arrested. Some social media users have also pointed out the irony of the incident occurring on International Women's Day, which coincided with Holi this year.