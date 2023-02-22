World

Air India's Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing after oil leak

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 22, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

An Air India flight from Newark (US) to Delhi on Wednesday made an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden, after the pilot reported an oil leak. According to reports, nearly 300 passengers were onboard the flight (AI106) when a technical issue forced the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to be diverted to Stockholm. Meanwhile, officials have stated that all passengers are safe.

What do officials say?

Senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI that an oil leak was found in one of the engines of the flight. "Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the airplane safely landed in Stockholm," he said. After the emergency landing, the team of experts reportedly started inspecting the plane for further journey.