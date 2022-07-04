Business

Over 50% IndiGo flights delayed as crew attend job interviews

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 04, 2022, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Over 900 IndiGo flights were delayed on July 2 (Photo credit: IndiGo)

More than 50% of the flights operated by IndiGo were delayed on Saturday due to Air India's recruitment process on the same day, according to the reports. Several cabin crew members allegedly called in sick to attend Air India's second phase interview, thereby delaying over 900 flights across India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought clarification from IndiGo over the issue.

Context Why does this story matter?

Air India is one of India's most famous airlines with services to every major nation. After its buyout by Tata, it has begun its second innings by modernizing its fleet and hiring new staff.

Sadly, its re-emergence is putting a dent in the operations of its rivals like IndiGo, as their employees are planning to jump the ship.

Figures IndiGo's on-time performance dropped to 45.2% on Saturday

As per DGCA's monthly traffic reports, IndiGo's average on-time performance is more than 80%. However, the figure dropped to 45.2% on Saturday, implying that less than half of the company's planes took off within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time. While IndiGo's punctuality fell, figures of other airlines like SpiceJet (80.4%), AirAsia India (88%), Vistara (86.3%), and Air India (77.1%) remained almost unchanged.

Timeline A walk-in interview will be held on July 7

Air India announced that it would hire cabin crew in Delhi and Mumbai on June 28 and July 1, respectively. In Bengaluru, a walk-in-interview for cabin crew by the Tata-owned airline will be held on July 7. The company conducted a similar recruitment drive in June but did not find enough recruits. Hence, it recalled some employees who were furloughed in 2020.

Information Akasa Air and Jet Airways 2.0 are also recruiting staff

Airlines recruit pilots and cabin crew from time to time depending on the rising demand for air travel. Besides Air India, Akasa Air and Jet Airways 2.0 are also on the lookout for new employees.