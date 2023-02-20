World

Medical emergency: Air India's New York-Delhi flight diverted to London

Medical emergency: Air India's New York-Delhi flight diverted to London

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Feb 20, 2023, 08:59 pm 2 min read

A medical emergency onboard the Delhi-bound Air India flight forced its diversion to the UK

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight, which took off from New York, was reportedly diverted to the United Kingdom on Monday evening owing to an onboard medical emergency. The aircraft was flying over Norway when it was forced to undergo a diversion and make an emergency landing at London's Heathrow Airport. However, further details on the nature of the mid-air medical emergency are awaited.

Plane was carrying 350+ passengers

There were likely over 350 passengers on board Air India's non-stop New York-New Delhi flight at the time of the incident, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, an official confirmed to news agency ANI that it was Air India's flight AI-102 that was diverted to London. The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 11:25 pm (IST) on Monday.

What flight tracking data showed

As per the tracking details and maps available on Flight Aware, a flight tracking website, AI-102 was in Norwegian airspace when it made a diversion. Instead of proceeding toward New Delhi, it took a sharp turn to the right and reached the United Kingdom instead.

Here's what an Air India official said

"AI-102 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard," ANI quoted an Air India official as saying. "Our ground staff at Heathrow have been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," the official further stated.