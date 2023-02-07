Lifestyle

5 effective home remedies for scabies

These home remedies will soothe the pain and inflammation caused by scabies

Caused by tiny mites called Sarcoptes scabiei, scabies is a skin condition that causes redness, rashes, and blisters on the skin which leads to discomfort and itching. This highly contagious condition especially affects people with a weak immune system due to diseases such as HIV/AIDS, lymphoma, or leukemia. However, this condition is manageable with some natural and home remedies. Read on to know more.

Tea tree oil

Packed with insecticidal, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil can treat scabies naturally. According to a 2016 study, tea tree oil showed promising results in treating the condition. Its antipruritic properties help soothe itching and inflammation while its acaricidal properties help kill mites that are responsible for causing scabies. Mix tea tree oil with almond oil and apply it to affected areas.

Aloe vera

Known for its soothing effects, aloe vera can help manage scabies and give relief from itching inflammation. Slice an aloe vera leaf open and extract the gel. Mix it with coconut oil, apply it to your rashes, and then wash it off with lukewarm water after 30 minutes. Repeat this twice daily for a few days to see an improvement in your condition.

Turmeric

Loaded with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is another excellent home remedy for treating scabies. It not only gives relief from severe itching but also soothes burning rashes. You can mix turmeric powder with neem oil and apply it to the affected area. Alternatively, you can mix turmeric powder with lemon juice, apply it to the rashes and wash it off after a while.

Clove oil

Clove oil has antimicrobial, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory properties that help dry up rashes and blisters caused by scabies. You can mix clove oil with some honey and coconut oil and rub it on the affected areas twice daily to get relief from the condition. According to a study, clove oil showed a scabicidal effect as its 1% solution killed all mites in 20 minutes.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne peppers contain a compound called capsaicin that can help reduce pain and itchiness caused by scabies as it makes the skin less sensitive and kills parasites. Add some cayenne pepper to hot bathwater and rinse your body with it to soothe the burning and pain and kill the mites. Alternatively, you can also apply cayenne pepper paste to the affected areas.