Oil pulling: Method, benefits, and the science behind it

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 24, 2023, 05:15 pm 3 min read

Oil pulling can help relieve swollen gums and bad breath

Let's 'pull' out all the bad bacteria from the mouth. Oil pulling is an ancient technique that is done to reduce or eliminate bacteria in the mouth. It is a great lifestyle practice to improve gum health, prevent bad breath, and steer clear of cavities. With that in mind, here is how you can do oil pulling and enjoy its top five health benefits.

Here are the steps to do oil pulling

Take one tablespoon of coconut, sesame, or olive oil, whichever you like. Swish it around your mouth for a good 15 to 20 minutes. Ensure that you don't swallow it. Once you are done, spit the oil into a bin. Avoid spitting in a wash basin, sink, or toilet as this can lead to clogging. Finally, rinse your mouth with water before consuming anything.

The science behind oil pulling

Wondering how oil pulling works in your mouth? Well, the oil you swish generates antioxidants that destroy the cell wall of harmful bacteria and kill them. The oil pulls out the lipid layer of these cell membranes and traps them. The volume of oil in the mouth keeps increasing as you squish, helping you spit out maximum dead bacteria.

Reduces harmful bacteria present in the mouth

The mouth is a gateway to nutrition as well as germs. Factually, there are more than 700 types of bacteria that can live in our mouths, of which 50% (350) can be found anytime. With oil pulling, as backed by science, you can reduce them. In a study featuring 75 people, oil pulling significantly decreased the harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Improves gum health and reduces inflammation

The toxins present in the mouth can cause many gum-related diseases. One of the most common occurrences is gingivitis, which leads to swollen gums that bleed. However, oil pulling can effectively help you stay away from this oral condition as it reduces inflammation. A study conducted with 60 individuals down with gingivitis revealed that oil pulling for 30 days improved their condition.

Helps prevent plaque and cavities

Plaque and cavities are common issues in both children and adults. As per various studies conducted, oil pulling can significantly cut down the chances of experiencing the above two conditions as it reduces the number of bacteria present in the mouth. It can also reduce the harmful bacteria present in your saliva, the way a mouthwash performs.

Removes bad breath

There are several causes of bad breath, but mostly related to poor oral hygiene and tongue coating. With oil pulling, you can experience freshness in your breath all day long. In a study conducted in 2011, it was revealed that oil pulling is as effective as a mouthwash when it came to reducing bad breath. It is a natural alternative to reduce bad breath.

Promotes healthy sinus

Although this has only a few clinical studies, oil pulling can also help you with your sinus health. Since the sinus is closely situated and linked to the mouth or oral cavity, this ancient practice can prevent many infections and bacteria that can attack your sinuses. Therefore, if you are someone who is down with sinus issues, you may want to try oil pulling.