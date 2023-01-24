Lifestyle

5 recipes to try on Basant Panchami

These recipes are a must try on Saraswati puja

Also called Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami is around the corner and the festival marks the onset of the harvest season. The color yellow carries utmost significance on this occasion as it is associated with imparting wisdom as Maa Saraswati is the Goddess of wisdom and knowledge. On this day, relishing dishes with yellow hues is a must. Here are five recipes you can try.

Khichuri

A Bengali-style Khichuri is a must-have during Saraswati Puja. It also served as prasad in most Bengali households. Saute garam masala, green chilies, cumin, and ginger-garlic paste in a ghee-greased pan. Add salt, carrots, peas, cauliflower, and potatoes, and mix well. Add dry-roasted moong dal and gobindobhog rice and mix well. Add water and cook. Garnish with ghee and serve hot.

Kesar halwa

Made with semolina and loads of ghee, this luscious and rich halwa can be served as dessert at the festival. Roast some semolina in a ghee-greased pan until golden brown. Add jaggery water and soaked saffron strands, mix and cook well. Add cardamom powder and simmer the mixture for a few minutes. Cook for some time. Garnish with chopped cashews, raisins, and ghee. Enjoy!

Boondi ke laddoo

Mix together gram flour, and water to prepare a thin batter. Fill the fryer with the batter, drain boondis in a ghee-greased pan, and fry them well. Boil together sugar, water, saffron water, and color. Mix together boondies, dry fruits, cardamom, and prepared syrup. Sprinkle some hot water over the mix, cover, and keep aside for 1 1/2 hours. Prepare round balls and serve.

Sweet saffron rice

Wash basmati rice and soak for 30 minutes. Saute chopped nuts, raisins, and cashews in ghee and keep aside. Add cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, and cloves to the same pan and saute well. Add washed rice and cook. Add water and boil the mixture. Cook for eight minutes. Add saffron-infused milk, saffron, and sugar syrup and mix again. Garnish with nuts and serve.

Bengali-style potato and cauliflower curry

This delicious Bengali-style winter curry can be enjoyed with some steamy hot khichuri, plain rice, or puris. Saute cumin seeds in mustard oil. Add cloves, bay leaf, and cinnamon, and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add potato cubes and stir-fry for five minutes. Add cauliflower florets and stir-fry again for five minutes. Add water and cook well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.