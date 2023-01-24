Lifestyle

Woman dressed up as 'Manjulika' scares people in Delhi Metro

Woman dressed up as 'Manjulika' scares people in Delhi Metro

Written by Sneha Das Jan 24, 2023, 04:30 pm 2 min read

Woman dressed up as Manjulika pranks people in metro

Remember Manjulika's character played by Vidya Balan from the 2007 blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa? The character holds a special place in the hearts of horror fans for all the right reasons. Recently, a hilarious video went viral where a woman dressed up as Manjulika is seen pranking people in Delhi Metro. While many were baffled by the sight others looked seemingly unbothered.

The woman was dressed up in a yellow saree

In the video, the woman was seen dressed up in a yellow saree with unkempt hair and smeared makeup walking across a metro compartment. The woman pushed a passenger on his shoulder who was busy with his phone and wearing headphones. He was sitting on a seat reserved for women. He immediately got up and moved to the other side.

Watch the video here

The woman looked at every passenger in typical 'Manjulika' style

Later, after the man shifted to the other side, the woman took his seat and stared at other passengers in the typical Manjulika style with her eyes wide open and filled with vengeance and rage. She also approached people seated in their seats and even scared a child peacefully sitting beside his mother. The video became quite popular on social media.

While many laughed at the act, others weren't pleased

While most people found the act hilarious and laughed at it, many did not like it and referred to it as "pathetic overacting". Some social media users showed sympathy to the people who were on the metro returning tired back home from work and were forced to witness the "lame act". Many also called it a scripted act and referred to it as "torturous".

A similar hilarious incident took place in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A similar incident was reported a few days back in Rajasthan's Bharatpur where a woman pretended to be Manjulika to scare residents. In the video, the woman draped in a white bedsheet sporting open hair was seen hiding in the corner of a hotel. While she jumped out in front of people to scare them, she also delivered a scary dialogue from the film.