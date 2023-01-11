Lifestyle

5 yoga myths that you should stop paying heed to

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 11, 2023, 04:06 pm 3 min read

Debunking some popular myths around yoga that have been believed for years

The ancient practice of yoga has some age-old myths around it that are still believed in the modern world. From calling it a women-only activity to associating it with a specific religion, yoga has often been an old wives' tale. Here's dispelling some of the many yoga myths that should no longer stymie your way to fitness. Check them out!

Yoga is not a workout

If you think you will not sweat, burn calories, and tone your muscles during a yoga session, you are completely wrong. Yoga is a proper workout and has been so for more than 5,000 years. Not just physical, it's a form of mental exercise that keep both your body and mind fit and healthy. It combines stretching and strengthening, just like most other workouts.

Yoga is only for the ladies

When yoga first gained momentum in the modern world, it became a popular choice among women. While it's no doubt that more women prefer this ancient workout, men are also taking a liking to yoga. Today, there are several male yoga professionals around the world who perform this activity and train others too. Regardless of gender, yoga welcomes all with open arms.

Yoga is associated with a certain religion

Some yoga asanas do include chanting and mantra, however, they are only due to their roots in India. These primarily exist to bring your mind's attention and foster an inner awakening. Instead of being religious, yoga is a rather spiritual activity that connects you to a higher power, one that is non-sectarian. Hence, one can choose to follow their own religion while practicing yoga.

Yoga is the same and there's nothing new to learn

A fact about yoga is that no one size fits all. Your practice could be way too different from the person next to you. Additionally, there are multiple forms of yoga including Hatha, Bikram, Kundalini, Yin, etc. These yoga practices further feature a plethora of asanas. Hence, no, yoga is not the same and there's something new to learn through it always.

You need to be slim and flexible to do yoga

This is probably the most common myth. You don't have to be fit, flexible, or skinny to perform yoga as it is about self-acceptance, dedication, and commitment to achieve your fitness goals. Additionally, it's about meditation and breath work that people with any body type can easily learn and perform. Being flexible is an outcome of yoga and not its prerequisite.