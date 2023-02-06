Lifestyle

These food items can improve your blood circulation

These food items can improve your blood circulation

Written by Sneha Das Feb 06, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

These food items will help improve blood flow and maintain your overall health

Proper blood circulation is important for every organ in your body to perform efficiently. It not only keeps your heart healthy and brain sharp but also helps heal wounds faster while giving you a glowing complexion. Reduced blood flow can cause digestive issues, muscle cramps, pain, numbness in certain parts of your body, etc. Here are five foods that can help increase blood circulation.

Cayenne pepper

A phytochemical called capsaicin present in cayenne pepper gives it a spicy flavor. Capsaicin helps lower your blood pressure and stimulate the release of nitric oxide and other vasodilators that help expand your blood vessels which promotes blood flow to the tissues. According to research, including cayenne pepper in your diet improves the strength of blood vessels and reduces plaque build-up in the arteries.

Garlic

Great for your heart health, garlic can help your blood vessels relax and ensure proper blood circulation. According to studies, the sulfur compound called allicin present in garlic helps relax your blood vessels by lowering blood pressure and increasing tissue blood flow. Including garlic in your daily diet helps improve flow-mediated vasodilation which is an indicator of blood flow efficiency.

Pomegranate

Loaded with potent vasodilators like nitrates and antioxidants, these sweet and juicy fruits can help improve blood circulation and oxygenation of muscle tissue. Pomegranate also helps widen your blood vessels and lower your blood pressure. According to a 2014 study, 19 active people who consumed 1,000 milligrams of pomegranate extract 30 minutes before workout experienced increased blood flow, exercise performance, and blood vessel diameter.

Beets

Beets are rich in nitrate which your body automatically converts into nitric oxide. Nitric oxide, in turn, helps relax your blood vessels naturally and improves blood flow to your tissues and organs. According to a study, drinking beetroot juice every day can help decrease your systolic blood pressure, blood vessel inflammation, and clotting time. Beet juice also helps improve the performance of athletes.

Turmeric

Turmeric gets its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties from a compound called curcumin which helps open blood vessels and improves blood circulation. According to several studies, curcumin makes your blood vessels wider by boosting the production of nitric oxide. It also helps decrease inflammation and reduce oxidative stress. Turmeric also improves your blood quality by giving you a healthy and bright skin complexion.