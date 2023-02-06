Lifestyle

Grammy Awards 2023: Some best red carpet fashion moments

Here are some fashion moments from the 2023 Grammys red carpet

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday and was hosted by Trevor Noah for the third time. The music awards ceremony recognizes the year's best recordings, compositions, and artists. This year's show saw performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, and Lizzo among others. Here are some incredible fashion moments from the Grammy's red carpet.

Harry Styles' rainbow jumpsuit

Famous singer and songwriter Harry Styles went for vibrancy and color for the 65th Grammys by opting for a glittery dungaree-like rainbow jumpsuit with stylish patchwork. The low neckline allowed him to flaunt all his fantastic tattoos. The jumpsuit was adorned with Swarovski crystals. He completed the look with messy hair, gold-painted nails, white-heeled boots, several gold rings, and a sleek gold chain.

Doja Cat's black leather dress

Rapper Doja Cat went for a powerful and unique look for the Grammy Awards 2023 by wearing a black vinyl dress with a clinched waist and a one-shoulder neckline. The dress featured a long train, Opera gloves, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She completed her look with grey lipstick, dramatic hoop earrings, winged eyeliner, a short hairdo, and subtle smokey eyes.

Lizzo goes for a vibrant garden look

Lizzo caught the attention of the paparazzi as she arrived on the red carpet in an orange floral gown and jacket designed by Dolce and Gabbana. Her dress featured a corset gown with an embellished bodice, a decolletage-revealing neckline, a huge hood, and a figure-hugging skirt. The gown featured crystal mesh Swarovski details and handmade silk flowers. She completed the look with crystal-embellished heels.

Cardi B's electric blue couture gown

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B stunned the red carpet in a gorgeous electric blue couture gown by Gaurav Gupta. The dress featured shimmery sequin embellishments and architectural cascades forming a headpiece, and obtrusive shoulder covers, with a focus on her waist to highlight the air element. She completed her look with a simple loose updo and a pair of diamond earrings.

Shania Twain's polka-dot look

Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain opted for a black and white look for the Grammys red carpet. The five-time Grammy winner wore a black and white polka dot sequin blazer and flared pants by Nina Ricci's Harris Reed. She topped the look with a dramatic matching hat and fiery red wig with bangs. She wore a diamond necklace to complement the campy look.