Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Samar Singh arrested in Ghaziabad

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 10:58 am 1 min read

Samar Singh has been arrested in Ghaziabad

Singer Samar Singh, reported boyfriend of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey, has been arrested from Ghaziabad. The accused was absconding and after repeated attempts, the police finally nabbed him. The alleged suicide of Dubey shook the fraternity and her mother accused Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh to be involved in the matter. Dubey was found dead in her Varanasi hotel room on March 26.

Singh was booked under IPC 306

ANI tweeted a photo of Singh and wrote, "Ghaziabad Police have arrested Samar Singh, the absconding accused in Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case from Ghaziabad." A case under IPC 306—abetment of suicide—has been lodged against Singh and Sanjay. Reportedly, Singh was about to flee from the country. Dubey was in Varanasi for the shoot of Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin.

