Entertainment

Box office: 'Viduthalai Part 1' registers whopping rise in collections!

Box office: 'Viduthalai Part 1' registers whopping rise in collections!

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 10:53 am 1 min read

'Viduthalai Part 1' box office collections

The slow and steady wins the race! Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1 is proving the saying right. Even though it has not won the race but it has gained momentum. The film has had a bumpy ride at the box office as it is pitted against Pathu Thala. The film has been in buzz since its announcement and has been praised by critics.

The film is gaining momentum

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 1.67 crore (early estimates) on Thursday, which is a massive rise from Wednesday's Rs. 30 lakh. Overall, it earned Rs. 18.92 crore. The story revolves around police brutality and has a strong word of mouth. The cast includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, and Prakash Raj, among others.

Twitter Post