Breakthrough 'sugar coating' technique could transform Type 1 diabetes treatment

Mayo Clinic researchers have made a major breakthrough in the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The team discovered a "sugar coating" technique that protects insulin-producing cells from immune system attacks. The method, which employs sialic acid and is based on cancer research, has shown an impressive 90% effectiveness in preclinical tests. This could potentially enable transplants without the need for complete immune suppression in the future.

Research inspiration The origin of the 'sugar coating' technique The idea for this innovative technique came from earlier studies on how cancer cells evade the immune system. These tumors often use sialic acid as a shield against attacks. The Mayo team wondered if this method could also be used to protect healthy cells from autoimmune attacks. To test their hypothesis, they genetically modified beta cells to produce an enzyme called ST8Sia6, which increases sialic acid on cell surfaces and effectively "sugar-coats" them.

Test results Sugar-coated beta cells showed impressive results in preclinical tests In models closely mimicking human Type 1 diabetes development, the engineered beta cells proved 90% effective in preventing the disease. The immune system did not attack these sugar-coated cells. However, it's important to note that the immune system as a whole remained active during these tests. "We found that the enzyme specifically generated tolerance against autoimmune rejection of the beta cell," said lead author Justin Choe.