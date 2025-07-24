Truth about spicy foods: Myth v/s facts

Spicy food tends to get a bad rep where digestion is concerned. Most folks believe that eating spicy dishes could result in digestive problems, but that's not always true. Knowing the real effect of spicy foods on our digestive system can help bust common myths and misconceptions. Today, we give you a lowdown on how spicy foods affect our bodies and what really affects digestion.

Capsaicin impact Capsaicin's role in digestion Capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their heat, is often blamed for causing digestive distress. However, capsaicin can actually stimulate digestion by increasing gastric juices and driving gut motility. While some people may be irritated due to sensitivity, most people find that moderate consumption of spicy foods doesn't adversely affect their digestion.

Metabolism boost Spicy foods and metabolism Spicy foods are known to temporarily boost metabolism by raising body temperature and increasing heart rate. This thermogenic effect can help burn calories more efficiently. Though this boost is usually short-lived, adding moderate amounts of spice into meals may contribute to a slight increase in metabolic rate over time.

Ulcer myths Misconceptions about ulcers One of the most common myths is that spicy foods give you ulcers or make them worse. In fact, ulcers are mainly caused by bacterial infections or long-term use of certain medications (like NSAIDs). While spicy foods may aggravate an existing ulcer for some, they don't cause them in the first place.

Personal tolerance Individual sensitivity matters Individual tolerance levels also play a significant role in how one reacts to spicy food. While some people have a higher threshold for spice and experience no adverse effects on their digestion, others may be more sensitive and feel discomfort even with small amounts of spice. Understanding personal limits is crucial when incorporating spices into one's diet.