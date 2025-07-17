Does coffee really affect your sleep?
What's the story
Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages across the globe, mainly consumed for its stimulating effects. However, it is also commonly blamed for ruining sleep quality. In this article, we attempt to bust common myths about how coffee affects sleep and give you knowledge based on facts. Let's take a look at these misconceptions to know how coffee consumption could affect your rest without jumping to conclusions.
Individual differences
Caffeine sensitivity varies among individuals
Not everyone reacts to caffeine in the same way, though. Some people can drink coffee late in the day without any noticeable impact on their sleep, while others may find that even a small amount affects their ability to fall asleep. Genetics, age, and tolerance levels play significant roles in determining individual sensitivity to caffeine.
Timing effects
Timing of coffee consumption matters
Notably, the timing of coffee intake can also have a major impact on sleep quality. If you consume coffee too close to your bedtime, it may interfere with your body's natural sleep cycle because of caffeine's stimulating properties. Ideally, you should avoid drinking coffee at least six hours before going to bed to reduce potential disruptions.
Decaf misconception
Decaf coffee is not always caffeine-free
Many people think decaf coffee has no caffeine at all, but that's not exactly true. Decaf coffee still has a trace amount of caffeine—typically around 2% of the original content in regular coffee—which may affect those who are extremely sensitive or drink a lot throughout the day.
Tolerance development
Habitual consumption may lead to tolerance
Regular consumption of caffeinated beverages such as coffee can cause people to develop a tolerance over time. This implies they may need more significant amounts for similar effects experienced initially when starting out with lower doses. This can affect both alertness during waking hours and overall sleep patterns if consumed excessively or too late into evening routines.