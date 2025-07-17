Does coffee really affect your sleep?

Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages across the globe, mainly consumed for its stimulating effects. However, it is also commonly blamed for ruining sleep quality. In this article, we attempt to bust common myths about how coffee affects sleep and give you knowledge based on facts. Let's take a look at these misconceptions to know how coffee consumption could affect your rest without jumping to conclusions.

Individual differences Caffeine sensitivity varies among individuals Not everyone reacts to caffeine in the same way, though. Some people can drink coffee late in the day without any noticeable impact on their sleep, while others may find that even a small amount affects their ability to fall asleep. Genetics, age, and tolerance levels play significant roles in determining individual sensitivity to caffeine.

Timing effects Timing of coffee consumption matters Notably, the timing of coffee intake can also have a major impact on sleep quality. If you consume coffee too close to your bedtime, it may interfere with your body's natural sleep cycle because of caffeine's stimulating properties. Ideally, you should avoid drinking coffee at least six hours before going to bed to reduce potential disruptions.

Decaf misconception Decaf coffee is not always caffeine-free Many people think decaf coffee has no caffeine at all, but that's not exactly true. Decaf coffee still has a trace amount of caffeine—typically around 2% of the original content in regular coffee—which may affect those who are extremely sensitive or drink a lot throughout the day.