'Don't need you': Trump slams supporters for believing 'Epstein hoax' 

United States President Donald Trump has slammed his own supporters for believing what he calls the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax." The president took to Truth Social to express his discontent with those who he feels have been misled by Democrats. "Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull--,' hook, line, and sinker," he wrote.

Accusations 'Let these weaklings...do the Democrats work,' Trump writes Trump accused his supporters of doing the work of Democrats and said he no longer wanted their support. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success," he wrote. The president's comments come amid criticism over his administration's handling of documents related to Epstein's sex trafficking investigation.

Memo Attorney general had vowed to release files Last week, the Justice Department and the FBI acknowledged in a document that Epstein did not have a "client list" of young females who were trafficked. They also stated that no additional files relating to the probe will be made public, despite previous pledges from Attorney General Pam Bondi. "It's a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public," she had said. The turnaround sparked fury among Trump's devoted defenders, who have turned against Bondi.

Defense Trump defends Pam Bondi, chides reporters But Trump defended Bondi, saying she has given out all "credible information" about Epstein and has "bigger problems" to work on. The president chided reporters for their interest in the documents related to Epstein's case. He complained that Bondi had been "waylaid" in her handling of the issue, and "If she finds any more credible information she'll give that, too." "What more can she do than that?" he asked.