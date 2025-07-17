Woman films herself having sex with Thai monks; blackmails them 

A sex scandal involving Thailand 's Buddhist clergy has come to light, raising questions about the influence of wealth and power in religious circles. The controversy started with the disappearance of Phra Thep Wachirapamok, a senior monk from a Bangkok temple. Investigations into his disappearance led to Wilawan Emsawat, who allegedly had intimate relationships with several monks and blackmailed them for silence.

Evidence uncovered Police find thousands of compromising photos, videos At her house, the police found mobile phones with thousands of compromising photos and videos. They also traced her finances to various temples. Jaroonkiat Pankaew from the Thai police's central investigation bureau confirmed these findings at a press briefing on Tuesday. "After we seized her mobile, we checked and found that there are several monks involved, and several [video] clips and Line chats," Jaroonkiat Pankaew, from the Thai police's central investigation bureau, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Confession and gifts Woman admits to having relationships with 2 monks Emsawat was arrested the same day and charged with extortion, money laundering, and receiving stolen goods. Emsawat has admitted to having relationships with two monks and a religious professor. She claimed she received lavish gifts such as a Mercedes-Benz SLK200 and millions of baht through bank transfers. According to police, she has received around 385 million baht ($11.9 million) during the last three years. Depending on rank, monks in Thailand get monthly food allowances of 2,500-34,200 baht (£57 to £785).

Ethical concerns How the monks strayed from their beliefs The scandal has led to the defrocking and dismissal of at least nine abbots and senior monks involved in these activities. The scandal has also raised questions about how monks, who are supposed to uphold celibate traditions of Theravada Buddhism, strayed from their beliefs. One implicated monk faces embezzlement and official misconduct charges. Another admitted to borrowing temple funds for Emsawat's business venture.