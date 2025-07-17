Zepto co-founders top Hurun India's under-30 list of young entrepreneurs

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha, the 22-year-old co-founders of Zepto , have topped the inaugural edition of Avendus Wealth Hurun India's Uth Series 2025 - Under-30 list. The list recognizes 79 young entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact on various industries such as technology, logistics, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. Other notable names include AVR Shree Smaran of AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers and Arjun Deshpande of Generic Aadhaar.

Entrepreneurial impact Rapid commerce, software services dominate list The Uth Series also highlights the rise of rapid commerce, with Ujjwal Sukheja, Saran S, and Aniket Shah, the co-founders of another 10-minute delivery app, Swish, making it to the list. Software products and services dominate the representation, with 21 entrepreneurs leading ventures like Perplexity, Zupee, and Pixis. Consumer goods follow closely behind with 12 representatives, while financial services contribute nine founders from start-ups such as BharatPe and Svatantra Microfin.

Diversity Only 6 women entrepreneurs featured on the list The Under-30 list also highlights India's growing start-up hubs, with Bengaluru leading with 14 ventures, followed by Mumbai (15) and Gurugram (7). However, it also highlights the underrepresentation of women in this space, with only six making it to the 79-member list. They include Ananya Birla, Romita Mazumdar, Radhika Ambani, Vrushali Prasade, Devanshi Kejriwal, and Devika Gholap, whose work spans AI-driven healthcare, pharma beauty, edtech, microfinance, and marketing technology.