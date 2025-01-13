What's the story

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Kiranakart Technologies, the parent company of quick commerce platform Zepto, with its Singapore-based counterpart Kiranakart Pte Ltd.

Zepto's shift to Indian domicile will be finalized within 30 days. The move is also expected to accelerate Zepto's IPO plans in India.

The tribunal noted that "the scheme appears to be fair and reasonable and is not in violation of any provisions of law."